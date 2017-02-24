WASHINGTON Feb 24 The new U.S. Federal
Communications Commission chief will move to block broadband
privacy rules, approved by the Obama administration, that
subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites,
a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers
like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Corp.
The spokesman for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Pai believes
all companies in the "online space should be subject to the same
rules, and the federal government should not favor one set of
companies over another."
Pai plans by March 2 to delay the implementation of the
rules which subject companies to stricter oversight than
websites under Federal Trade Commission rules, the spokesman
said.
