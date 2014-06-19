WASHINGTON, June 19 Chinese electronics maker
C.T.S. Technology Co Ltd will face the largest fine in the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission's history, of $34.9 million,
for marketing illegal devices that block phone calls and other
radio signals, the FCC said on Thursday.
U.S. law prohibits using, selling or marketing devices that
block, jam or interfere with authorized radio signals such as
telephone calls, GPS systems, Wi-Fi networks or first-responder
communications.
U.S. regulators accuse C.T.S. of marketing 285 models of
signal jamming devices to U.S. consumers on its website for more
than two years, falsely claiming that certain jammers they were
selling were actually approved by the FCC.
The Chinese company sold 10 high-powered signal jammers to
undercover FCC personal, the agency said.
The FCC now plans to fine C.T.S. the maximum amount for each
jammer model it allegedly marketed and request information about
anyone who purchased C.T.S. jammer devices in the United States.
C.T.S. did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
The use of signal "jammers" is allowed in the United States
only in limited situations by federal law enforcement officials.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)