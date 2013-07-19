By Alina Selyukh
| July 19
July 19 U.S. Federal Communications Commission
moved on Friday to revamp a subsidy program aimed at bringing
faster Internet to schools and libraries, after President
Barack Obama's plea for a swifter transition to the digital era.
The FCC voted to propose various changes to how schools
apply for and spend funds from the E-Rate program; for instance
ensuring that the program would prioritize investments in faster
broadband connections over some older technologies it also
supports.
Obama urged the FCC last month to expand the E-Rate program
so that 99 percent of U.S. schools would have access to
high-speed broadband and wireless Internet within five years to
spur use of digital technology in the classrooms.
"Today, the Federal Communications Commission took a first,
important step toward realizing our vision of making 21st
century classrooms available to every student in America," Obama
said in a statement on Friday.
E-Rate, created in 1997, helps schools and libraries get
discounts on Internet services and digital devices.
Funded by fees Americans pay on their monthly phone bills,
the program's spending has been around $2 billion a year - $2.38
billion for 2013-2014 - but demand has more than twice exceeded
that amount, FCC officials say.
Schools and libraries are clamoring for faster Internet
speeds to promote digital learning, which is shown to improve
test scores and graduation rates. Such skills are seen as
critical for the future of the U.S. economy in a world where
digital is the standard for classrooms.
"We've yet to realize the full potential (of E-Rate) to
transform how the education is defined," former Education
Secretary Margaret Spellings told the FCC on Friday. "The
program should be aligned with today's technology."
And while most experts agree on the benefits and need to
modernize E-Rate, opinions differ on how to fund the reforms.
Obama's plan suggested a temporary increase in the phone
bill fees that finance E-Rate for an infusion of several billion
dollars while FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai has cautioned against
growing the program and instead urged focus on efficiencies.
"We should be mindful that expanding the program is not the
same as reform," Pai, a Republican, said on Friday.
With Friday's proposal, the FCC seeks public input on scores
of issues involved in updating E-Rate, including how to maximize
cost effectiveness of purchases made through the program.
Other broad goals set by the proposal include a simpler,
faster process of applying for funds, with speedier FCC reviews,
and focus on improving broadband capacity by phasing out support
for old services such as paging.
"We are quickly moving from a world where what matters is
connectivity to what matters is capacity," said FCC Commissioner
Jessica Rosenworcel.
Rosenworcel, a Democrat who had worked for one of the
original E-Rate authors, Senator Jay Rockefeller, has proposed
setting goals for Internet speeds in U.S. classrooms: 100
megabits per student by the 2015 school year and 1 Gigabit per
1,000 students by the end of the decade.
