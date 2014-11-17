WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. communications
regulators are expected to vote Dec. 11 on whether to boost
funding for the largest U.S. educational technology subsidy
program, E-Rate, by 62 percent to help connect more schools and
libraries to high-speed Internet.
Education labor unions and groups have long urged the
Federal Communications Commission to lift the years-old cap on
the program's budget. On Monday, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
proposed raising E-Rate's funding by $1.5 billion to $3.9
billion.
The subsidy is funded through fees Americans pay on their
telephone bills. The proposed budget increase would mean an
increase of 16 cents a month, or $1.92 a year, per telephone
line, Wheeler said.
"Today's announcement will go a long way to help level the
digital playing field for our country's students and ensuring
equity," said National Education Association President Lily
Eskelsen García.
E-Rate, created in 1996, has helped connect many classrooms
and public libraries to the Internet, but some, especially in
rural and low-income urban areas, remain without access to
high-speed connections.
"Almost two-thirds of American schools cannot appropriately
connect their students to the 21st century," Wheeler told
reporters. "Basic connectivity is now inadequate connectivity."
President Barack Obama last year urged the FCC to expand
E-Rate so that 99 percent of schools would have access to
high-speed broadband and wireless Internet within five years.
The FCC in July voted 3-2 along party lines to phase out
program spending on older technologies such as pagers, shift
focus to high-speed Internet, and commit $2 billion in the next
two years to improve Wi-Fi connections in schools, but without
raising the program's budget.
Republicans at the FCC, who oppose higher phone fees and say
E-Rate needs more reforms, at the time predicted the budget
question would return after the Nov. 4 elections, where
Democrats lost control of the Senate majority.
Wheeler said the FCC took the additional time to analyze the
potential increase to E-Rate's budget cap. Much of the increase
will make up for a lack of inflation adjustments over the years,
he said.
"If coffee drinkers assume there will be Wi-Fi access at
Starbucks, students should assume the same when they walk into a
school," said Senator Ed Markey, the Massachusetts Democrat who
helped create E-Rate.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)