WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to
eliminate a decades-old rule that has prohibited pay-TV
providers from airing some home sports games, such as NFL
football games, if the tickets to those games did not sell out.
The 1975 rule, originally meant to ensure that television
broadcasts of sports games did not hurt local ticket sales, has
banned cable and satellite providers from airing sports games in
their home markets if a league or a team required that all or
most of the tickets be sold before the game can be shown on TV.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)