WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. regulators want states
to compete for federal incentives that would encourage the
adoption of a new generation of 911 response systems allowing
Americans to send text messages, photos and videos in emergency
situations.
The Federal Communications Commission released a report on
Wednesday on ways to improve the current 911 emergency systems
that largely rely on phone connections.
Those systems showed their limitations during big natural
disasters such as Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, which caused
widespread and lasting power outages and knocked out a small
number of 911 call centers.
Congress asked the FCC last year to recommend ways to speed
up the transition to so-called Next Generation 911 that rely on
Internet technologies and build better and stronger connections
with call centers.
The new system, reflecting the widespread adoption of
smartphone technology, could help gather information about
emergencies through texts, photos or video, among other things.
One of the FCC's proposals suggests that Congress create
incentives for state authorities to be early adopters by
competing for grants or other funding - a plan resembling the
U.S. education improvement program Race to the Top.
The report also recommends updating state and federal
regulations to ensure seamless oversight.
Late last year, four top U.S. mobile companies agreed to set
up a system that would allow people to text 911 in cases of
emergency. Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc,
Sprint Nextel Corp and T-Mobile are due to roll out the
service by May 15, 2014.
Some 6,100 emergency call centers respond to more than 240
million 911 calls each year in the United States, according to
the report.
"Some of the key infrastructure on which the legacy system
depends is aging and will become progressively vulnerable if it
is not maintained, upgraded, or replaced by newer, more
resilient technology," the report said.