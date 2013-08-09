By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission voted on Friday to reduce prison
telephone rates that had made it far more expensive for prison
inmates to make phone calls than it is outside prison walls.
The commission voted 2-1 to reduce interstate phone rates
for inmates that it said had been as high as $17 for a 15-minute
call when extra fees were added in, the panel said in a
statement.
The lower fees were aimed at helping prisoners maintain
contact with family and friends, which lowers the probability
that inmates will return to prison after release, the FCC said.
The new rates will also allow about 2.7 million children who
have a parent in prison or jail to remain in touch, the
statement said.
"The Commission's reforms adopt a simple and balanced
approach that protects security and public safety needs, ensures
providers receive fair compensation while providing reasonable
rates to consumers," it said.
In an interim move, the FCC limited per-minute rates to 25
cents for long-distance collect calls, meaning that a 15-minute
call cannot top $3.75. Debit and prepaid calls were capped at 21
cents a minute, or $3.15 for 15 minutes.
Extra fees and commissions to connect calls also are banned.
The new rules go into effect immediately, the agency said.
The FCC's vote ends a practice in 42 of 50 U.S. states where
a handful of phone companies were awarded the bulk of prison
contracts.
The issue had been pending at the FCC for nearly a decade,
when District of Columbia resident Martha Wright, who had a
grandson in prison, petitioned for relief from high phone rates.
A May study by the Prison Policy Initiative, an advocacy
group, showed that fees made up 38 percent of the $1 billion
paid for prisoners' phone calls.
Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn and Commissioner Jessica
Rosenworcel, both Democrats, voted in favor of the change.
Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai dissented.
Pai said in a statement that the new rules would be
difficult to administer and have "unintended consequences,"
since the rates would be too low for prisons to offer full phone
service.
