WASHINGTON Dec 12 The Department of Transportation plans a rule to address phone calls aboard airplanes, according to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler.

"I have spoken to Transportation Secretary (Anthony) Foxx this morning and he has told me that yes, the FCC is the technical agency and that the Department of Transportation is the aviation agency and that they will be moving on a rule to address voice calls on airplanes," Wheeler told lawmakers at a hearing on Thursday.

Wheeler has come under fire for his proposal last month that the FCC relax its technical rules that regulate the use of telephones aboard planes. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by James Dalgleish)