WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Senate will again
consider Jessica Rosenworcel for the Federal Communications
Commission after President Donald Trump nominated her late on
Tuesday in a move that would return her to the regulatory
agency.
Rosenworcel, a Democrat, served as an FCC commissioner until
the end of 2016 when lawmakers failed to take up her
re-nomination under former President Barack Obama, handing
Republicans a 2-1 majority on the five-seat commission.
The White House announced the decision in a late-night
statement on Tuesday. Trump, a Republican, must still fill the
final open FCC commissioner slot.
Rosenworcel did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
Her nomination comes as the agency aims to reverse Obama-era
regulations, including the former Democratic president's
landmark 2015 net-neutrality rules prohibiting broadband
providers from giving or selling access to certain internet
services over others.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, tapped by Trump in January, has also
said he wants to dismantle other significant regulations as part
of a sweeping review that he said would remove barriers to
business and modernize rules.
If confirmed, Rosenworcel would join Democratic commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, whose term ends on June 30. It is not clear if
Clyburn plans to stay on the commission.
Industry and congressional officials also expect Trump to
nominate Brendan Carr, a Republican who is currently general
counsel at the FCC and an adviser to Pai, to an open seat.
Republican Michael O'Rielly also serves on the panel.
Pai would be forced to leave the commission if he is not
reconfirmed by the end of the year.
