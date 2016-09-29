WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday said it would delay a
final vote on a landmark reform of the $20 billion a year set
top box market that was set for Thursday.
The three Democrats on the commission said in a joint
statement that they backed the idea of allowing users to drop
the boxes but are "working to resolve the remaining technical
and legal issues." FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has touted his plan
to allow tens of millions of U.S. pay TV subscribers to ditch
costly set-top boxes and access video programming online, but
it's come under fierce criticism from cable companies and
programmers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)