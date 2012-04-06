WASHINGTON, April 6 U.S. regulators on Friday
proposed a rule that would move television broadcasters' public
files to the Internet, making it easier to access information
about political spending on TV advertising.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it
would host the files on its website, allowing people to easily
track information about their local TV stations.
Broadcasters have been making certain records public since
1938, such as who bought a political ad, for how much airtime,
and at what price.
The information also includes other community-related
issues, such as children's programming.
But most TV stations only kept the info on paper, so people
had to drive there to look at files and make copies - or rely on
expensive media analysis companies that aggregate the data.
That meant the public had limited transparency about TV
advertising during political campaigns, where such ads are
increasingly powerful.
Spending on TV advertising is likely to reach historic
levels in 2012 ahead of the presidential election, as candidates
blanket airwaves with commercials promoting their virtues or
bashing their opponents.
"What this proposal is about is taking that paper file and
catching it up with the 21st century," an FCC official said.
Initially, the rule will only apply to affiliates of the
four biggest TV broadcasters in the top 50 media markets.
The four biggest broadcasters are ABC, operated by Disney Co
, CBS Corp, News Corp's Fox, and NBC,
controlled by Comcast Corp.
In all, these top 200 stations represent about 60 percent of
the money spent on political TV ads in an election year, the FCC
said.
Smaller stations would have another two years to begin
complying with the rule. The FCC said it would cost about $1,000
for stations that have a large paper file and have not already
started putting it online.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski must still sign the proposal
at a rule-making session at the end of April, after which it
must be approved by the White House Office of Management and
Budget.
However, the FCC said it expects the requirement to go into
effect before the U.S. presidential election in November.