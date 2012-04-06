WASHINGTON, April 6 U.S. regulators on Friday
proposed a rule that would move television broadcasters' public
files to the Internet, making it easier to access information
about political spending on TV advertising.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it
would host the files on its website, allowing people to easily
track information about their local TV stations.
Spending on TV ads is forecast to reach historic levels in
2012 ahead of the U.S. presidential election, as candidates
blanket airwaves with commercials promoting their virtues or
bashing their opponents.
The flood of political money in part reflects a response to
a landmark 2010 Supreme Court ruling that ended most
restrictions on political donations from corporations and
unions.
The ruling sparked the creation of "Super PACs", or
political action committees, that have focused almost
exclusively on spending tens of millions of dollars on ads.
But finding data on who spent what, and where, is a tricky
endeavor. TV stations have been making these records public
since 1938, as well as information on other community-related
issues like children's programming.
But the records are kept on paper, in filing cabinets
directly at stations' offices. Driving to each station and
making copies can take hours, and relying on media analysis
companies that aggregate the data is often expensive.
"What this proposal is about is taking that paper file and
catching it up with the 21st century," an FCC official said.
Initially, the rule will only apply to affiliates of the
four biggest TV broadcasters in the top 50 media markets.
The four biggest broadcasters are ABC, operated by Disney Co
, CBS Corp, News Corp's Fox, and NBC,
controlled by Comcast Corp.
In all, these top 200 stations represent about 60 percent of
the money spent on political TV ads in an election year, the FCC
said.
Smaller stations would have another two years to begin
complying with the rule. The FCC said it would cost about $1,000
for stations to begin uploading large paper files.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and the full Commission must
still sign off on the proposal at a rule-making session at the
end of April, after which it must be approved by the White House
Office of Management and Budget.
However, the FCC said it expects the requirement to go into
effect before the U.S. presidential election in November.