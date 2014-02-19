WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will once again seek to set
rules that make sure broadband providers do not discriminate or
block any content on the Internet, a senior FCC official said on
Wednesday.
The FCC will not appeal a U.S. court decision last month
that rejected a previous version of these rules because of the
way the FCC had classified broadband providers, the official
said.
But the court said the commission does have the authority to
regulate broadband access under Section 706 of the
Telecommunications Act of 1996 and the FCC will use that
authority to review how it can bring back non-discrimination and
no-blocking regulations while complying with the court order.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)