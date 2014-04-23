(Adds order will not address interconnection deals, details of
court ruling)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. regulators are
expected to vote on May 15 on a new set of so-called "net
neutrality" rules aimed at making certain that broadband
providers do not slow down or block consumers' access to legal
Internet content.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on
Wednesday said he plans to circulate his proposed rules among
other commissioners on Thursday, teeing them up for a vote at
the FCC's May 15 meeting. The draft rules will then be formally
proposed and available for public comment.
The rules are expected to ensure that network operators
disclose exactly how they manage Internet traffic and do not
restrict consumers as they surf the Web. Wheeler has also said
he planned to take a case-by-case approach to reviewing the
practices adopted by Internet providers.
However, the rules are not expected to address the issue of
interconnection, or agreements in which content companies pay
network providers for faster access to their sites or services.
That issue was recently brought into the spotlight by a
tussle between video streaming service Netflix Inc and
cable company Comcast Corp.
Wheeler in the past has reaffirmed that net neutrality rules
would not regulate deals between businesses on connections
before they reach the user as the scope of the rules is limited
to the last leg of the network that reaches the consumer.
Virtually all large Internet service providers, such as
Verizon Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable Inc
, have pledged to abide by the principles of open
Internet reinforced by these rules.
But critics have raised concerns that, without a formal
rule, the voluntary pledges could be pulled back over time and
also leave the door open for deals that would give unequal
treatment to websites or services.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit in January for the second time struck down the FCC's
previous version of the open Internet order.
However, the court did affirm that the FCC had authority to
regulate broadband, giving the agency new legal opportunity to
bring back non-discrimination and no-blocking regulations for
Internet service providers.
Comcast, through conditions placed on its 2011 merger with
NBC Universal, is the only Internet provider still bound by the
earlier FCC net neutrality rules through 2018.
Comcast has now proposed to buy its biggest rival Time
Warner Cable Inc and Netflix has come out in opposition
of the $45.2 billion merger, arguing that the Internet provider
should be banned from charging fees for delivering its content.
Comcast has said that Netflix's opposition was "based on
inaccurate claims and arguments."
Netflix, which accounts for much of Internet traffic during
peak hours, in February struck a deal to pay Comcast for faster
online delivery of its movies and TV shows.
Some companies pay Internet service providers or other firms
that serve as intermediaries to better deliver traffic to users.
