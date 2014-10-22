(Fixes headline to delete extraneous letter in company name)
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday paused its informal "shot
clock" deadline on the reviews of the proposed mergers of AT&T
Inc and DirecTV and of Comcast Corp and
Time Warner Cable Inc over the issue of confidential
programming agreements.
The FCC, which will determine whether the deals are in the
public interest, said it will pause its self-imposed, 180-day
shot-clock deadline to decide how to handle highly confidential
documents related to agreements with media companies.
The FCC's review of the $48.5 billion merger of wireless
carrier AT&T and satellite TV provider DirecTV on Wednesday was
in day 76 of the 180-day deadline. The review of the $45 billion
Comcast-Time Warner Cable deal earlier had been stopped at day
85.
The FCC is weighing how to resolve a hitch in collecting and
reviewing agreements that pay-TV companies have signed with
media companies, such as CBS Corp and Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, to offer their content to subscribers.
Content companies have expressed concerns about sharing the
details of such agreements with the FCC, saying the agency's
filing process threatened the documents' high level of
confidentiality and risked giving competitors insight into
sensitive business arrangements.
The FCC is reviewing the deals alongside the Justice
Department, whose antitrust review also includes such documents
but is confidential.
The FCC has said that insight into carriage agreements was
critical for some industry stakeholders to weigh in on the
proposed mergers. Earlier this month, the agency created a new
process for outside parties to seek access to highly
confidential documents.
However, content companies have filed objections against
every individual who had sought such access, the FCC said. It
will now review the objections and decide whether or for how
long to extend the comment period.
Comcast and AT&T spokespeople both underscored that it was
common for the FCC to stop the clock on merger reviews and did
not change the expected completion targets in 2015.
"The Commission is working to hear the concerns of various
parties. In the meantime, review of information and evidence
already in the docket will continue," Comcast spokeswoman Sena
Fitzmaurice said in a statement.
AT&T spokesman Michael Balmoris said the stopped clock had
nothing to do with the merits or public interest implications of
the proposed deal with DirecTV.
"We're confident in the FCC's rigorous procedures for
keeping information confidential and we're ready to provide them
with the information they have requested," he said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Leslie Adler)