WASHINGTON, April 25 Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday said the top U.S. telecommunications regulator will launch a "comprehensive review" of media regulations.

At a speech to broadcasters in Las Vegas, the FCC chief said the commission will vote May 18 to start a comprehensive review of the FCC’s media regulations to determine what rules are necessary and which should be relaxed or repealed. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)