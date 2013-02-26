WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission will not vote on new media-ownership
rules until an outside study of an impact on minority
broadcasters is complete, the agency's chairman said on Tuesday.
The Minority Media and Telecommunications Council, a
Washington-based non-profit focused on equal opportunity in mass
media, will conduct the study on the impact of cross-ownership
rules on minority ownership and newsgathering.
The study will take several weeks, FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski said. The commission then will gather public comment
on the subject before taking a vote, he said.
The FCC is in the process of reviewing broadcast ownership
rules, including longtime limits on cross-ownership of a
newspaper and a broadcast outlet in a single market.
"In this heavily litigated area where a strong record is
particularly important, I believe this is a sensible approach to
moving forward and resolving the issues raised in this
proceeding," Genachowski said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Dan Grebler)