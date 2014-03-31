WASHINGTON, March 31 U.S. communications
regulators voted along party lines Monday to limit so-called
joint sales agreements among broadcasters, deals that allow TV
stations to share advertising staff, though promising to respond
to any waiver request within 90 days.
The Federal Communications Commission approved, in a 3-2
vote, new rules that would count a broadcaster as having an
ownership interest in any station where that owner sells 15
percent or more of weekly advertising time.
Broadcasters that currently have such deals get two years
to divest or apply for waivers, for instance arguing that the
joint sales sharing agreement has no influence on programming
or actually promotes localism and competitiveness of local TV.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)