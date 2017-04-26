WASHINGTON, April 26 The head of the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission is proposing to overturn the
landmark 2015 Obama-era net neutrality rules, setting off a
fight over the future of the internet, according to an FCC
official.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is speaking Wednesday "to announce his
proposal to roll back the massive Internet regulatory regime"
issued under the Obama administration, according to an FCC
official email seen by Reuters. "This will be accomplished
through an open and transparent rulemaking proceeding to reverse
heavy-handed" regulations that classified internet service much
like a utility.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)