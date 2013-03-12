By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 12 A Senate oversight hearing
of the Federal Communications Commission took an unexpected turn
on Tuesday toward a hot political topic that telecommunications
regulators rarely address: donor disclosure in political
advertising.
Fueled by new freedoms gained through a series of court
decisions, political and issue advocacy groups spent heavily on
the 2012 elections, both congressional and presidential,
reaching a final price tag of $6 billion for political ads.
Much of that spending came from non-profit groups that can
keep their donors secret. Many lawmakers, particularly
Democrats, are looking for ways to force such non-profits to
disclose who is actually funding their activities - an issue
that is highly divisive in Congress.
While the Federal Election Commission and the Internal
Revenue Services are responsible for oversight of secret-donor
groups, Florida Democratic Senator Bill Nelson also chided the
FCC for not using its regulatory powers.
At the Senate commerce panel hearing, Nelson cited an FCC
rule requiring that broadcast ads "fully and fairly disclose the
true identity" of their financiers.
Political ads currently name the sponsoring group, but
Nelson is pursuing a move that would also identify the groups'
donors, an issue that the panel's Democratic Chairman, Jay
Rockefeller, said "goes to the very root of the integrity of
democracy."
"When you hide behind that Committee of a Flag, Mother and
Country," said Nelson, referring to the patriotic-sounding
titles often used by outside groups, "and in the name of that
entity all of the contributions are made, you are violating the
statute and rule that (the FCC) implemented."
The FCC's five commissioners all said that transparency was
a crucial matter, but largely avoided commitment to undertaking
actual steps in pursuit of detailed ad disclosure.
"I think it's a very important issue and something we should
look at," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.
Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who won a highly-contested Senate
election in 2012, cautioned the FCC against delving into
politics and rule making that could be considered partisan.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Andre Grenon)