NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked some Obama
administration rules approved last year that would have
subjected broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than
websites, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc
, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc
.
The FCC blocked rules aimed at protecting personal consumer
data that had been scheduled to take effect on Thursday. The FCC
said in a statement the move would "provide time for the FCC to
work with the (Federal Trade Commission) to create a
comprehensive and consistent framework for protecting Americans’
online privacy."
