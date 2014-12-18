WASHINGTON Dec 18 The Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday rejected a petition that asked regulators
to punish a radio station for using on air the name of the
National Football League's Washington team, Redskins, a word
some consider a slur to Native Americans.
Legal activist John Banzhaf III had petitioned the agency to
strip the WWXX-FM radio station, which belongs to the team's
owner, Dan Snyder, of its broadcasting license for using the
word "Redskins." Banzhaf said the name was racist, derogatory,
profane and hateful, making its use "akin to broadcasting
obscenity."
The FCC, which enforces broadcast indecency violations, said
obscenity and profanity largely imply material of sexual or
excretory nature. It also cited the broadcasters' freedom of
speech, among other legal reasons for rejecting the petition.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has said he personally finds the
team name offensive and that it should changed, but has
reiterated that Banzhaf's petition was reviewed on its merits
through the standard FCC process.
Snyder has come under pressure from Native American
activists to change the name of the team. Despite protests,
vigorous lobbying and even intervention from President Barack
Obama, Snyder has vowed to keep it. His supporters say the word
is a harmless part of sports tradition.
Some TV football analysts, including CBS' Phil Simms and
Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, have said they will no
longer use the moniker, and half of the U.S. Senate asked the
NFL to endorse a name change.
The Patent and Trademark Office in June ruled in a case
brought by five Native Americans and canceled the team's
trademark registration, finding its name and logo disparaging.
The team has appealed the decision in federal court.
In October, Ben Shelly, the president of the largest Native
American tribe, Navajo Nation, raised eyebrows when he sat with
Snyder and wore a cap bearing the Redskins logo during a game in
Arizona. Shelly's spokesman said he had no official position on
the moniker.
