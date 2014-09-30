By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Federal Communications
Commission is considering whether to punish broadcasters for
using the moniker of the Washington NFL team, the Redskins, a
word many consider a slur to Native Americans, the agency's
chairman indicated on Tuesday.
The FCC, which enforces broadcast indecency violations, has
received a petition from legal activist John Banzhaf III, asking
that regulators strip local radio station WWXX-FM of its
broadcasting license when it comes up for renewal for using the
name "Redskins."
Banzhaf says the word is racist, derogatory, profane and
hateful, making its use "akin to broadcasting obscenity."
"We'll be looking at that petition, we will be dealing with
that issue on the merits and we'll be responding accordingly,"
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told reporters.
"There are a lot of names and descriptions that were used
over time that are inappropriate today. And I think the name
that is attributed to the Washington football club is one of
those," Wheeler added.
The FCC could formally deem use of the team name to be
indecent, and thus impose a de facto ban on it on over-the-air
television and radio.
Despite protests, vigorous lobbying and even intervention
from President Barack Obama, team owner Daniel Snyder has vowed
not to change the name of his National Football League team.
Some TV football analysts, including CBS' Phil Simms and
Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, have said they will no
longer use the term Redskins. On the other side, former Chicago
Bears coach Mike Ditka, a Hall of Famer, says the issue is "so
stupid it's appalling."
Half of the U.S. Senate asked the NFL to endorse a name
change and the Washington Post editorial board has also said it
will stop using the team's name, although it will still be used
in the rest of the paper, including the sports section.
In June, a panel of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
canceled the team's trademark registration because it considers
its name and logo disparaging. The team has appealed the
decision in federal court.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros Krasny and Dan
Grebler)