WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on
Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission from changing its local
television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair
Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media
Co one of the largest U.S. television station
operators.
The court declined to immediately block the FCC's vote in
April to reverse a 2016 order limiting the number of television
stations some broadcasters can buy. Critics said in a court
filing that failing to block the FCC rule "will usher in a wave
of media consolidation."
