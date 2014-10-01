By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Television stations around the
country will be hearing from the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission in coming months as the regulator on Wednesday
launches a push to sway reluctant broadcasters to sell their
airwaves in an upcoming auction.
The FCC is planning a so-called incentive auction for
mid-2015, a complex sale of highly valuable low-frequency radio
airwaves currently used by broadcasters to clamoring wireless
carriers.
The success of the auction hinges on TV stations first
volunteering to relinquish airwaves, for example going off air
or sharing frequencies with another station. As broadcasters bid
to sell their spectrum, wireless companies would bid to buy it,
determining how much TV stations get paid.
Many TV station owners have been leery, unsure of the value
of the sale or its risks. The National Association of
Broadcasters has challenged the FCC's auction plan in court,
concerned about its impact on stations whether or not they
participate.
On Wednesday, the FCC will send all eligible TV stations a
packet that for the first time offers specific FCC-authorized
financial estimates of what broadcasters in each geographic
market can expect from participation, senior FCC officials said.
Most notably, the FCC's projections show that compensation
for TV stations in small and medium markets could be comparable
to those in top-10 markets, where spectrum is deemed to be most
valuable for wireless carriers.
In the coming months, FCC staff and representatives from
investment bank Greenhill & Co, which created the financial
packet, will also hit the road to meet with broadcasters and
explain the pitch in person, the officials said.
"I believe the incentive auction is an unparalleled business
opportunity for broadcasters," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler wrote in
a letter to broadcasters.
Senior FCC officials concede the presented estimates are
high-end, based on an "optimal" scenario where broadcasters give
up 126 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum, which would mean 100 MHz
ultimately would be sold to wireless companies to raise $45
billion.
Other evaluations have estimated that 84 MHz of spectrum
would be cleared for the auction, though FCC officials argue
that may not necessarily mean less money raised depending on the
size of the bids to buy that spectrum.
The FCC staff estimate, for example, that a station in the
Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pennsylvania market could receive up to
$150 million or a median of $140 million, more than one in
Washington, Boston or San Francisco. A station in New York could
get a maximum of $490 million or a median of $410 million.
Wilkes Barre-Scranton is the 54th largest U.S. television
market and New York City is No. 1.
The values are based on how many people the TV station
serves and how much its coverage overlaps or interferes with
other stations, possibly in bigger markets.
The wireless industry association has reassured the FCC that
its members will bid strongly, though for now only AT&T Inc
and satellite company Dish Network Corp have
publicly pledged to participate. AT&T said it plans on bidding
at least $9 billion.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh)