WASHINGTON Jan 20 U.S. broadcast regulators have fined Viacom Inc and ESPN $1.4 million "for misusing the emergency alert system" warning tones in a movie promotion in 2013, the Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday.

The FCC, in a statement, said the companies used the warning tones over a period of several days to promote "Olympus Has Fallen," a movie about a terrorist attack in Washington, violating the agency's laws. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)