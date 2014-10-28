By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission in coming weeks will vote on whether
Internet TV should have the same access to television
programming as cable and satellite TV providers, which could
shake up competition in the video industry.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Tuesday said he has asked his
fellow commissioners to vote on a proposal that would help
Internet TV services, such as ones being developed by Dish
Network Corp, Sony Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc, to compete with traditional pay-TV
for digital rights to major network programming.
The potential regulatory change concerns online subscription
video services that offer scheduled programming similar to
traditional pay-TV providers, and not online video services such
as Netflix Inc that stream content on demand.
Satellite provider DirecTV is another company that
has indicated plans for an Internet video service and CBS Corp
this month revealed a plan for an Internet streaming
service that would include scheduled programming.
Time Warner Inc's HBO will also launch a standalone
online streaming product but its details are unclear.
Traditionally, the FCC has ensured that cable and satellite
TV providers such as Comcast Corp could negotiate for
rights to retransmit network programming. Online video services
have not had the same regulatory backing because they rely on a
different technology and do not have their own video
distribution facilities.
Now, the FCC will vote on leveling the playing field with a
technology-neutral definition of a "multichannel video program
distributor," with the goal of encouraging new competition in
the video market.
"Twenty-first century consumers shouldn't be shackled to
rules that only recognize 20th-century technology," Wheeler said
in a blog post on Tuesday.
"Consumers have long complained about how their cable
service forces them to buy channels they never watch. The move
of video onto the Internet can do something about that
frustration, but first Internet video services need access to
the programs."
A draft of the proposal tentatively concludes that online TV
services should have the same access to cable and local TV
programs as traditional pay-TV services and seeks comments on
whether the obligations imposed on the two types of video
services should also be the same.
If adopted, some analysts see the proposal as potentially
also creating a new opening for Aereo, a video streaming company
whose business model was questioned by a Supreme Court ruling in
June that said the company had infringed broadcasters'
copyrights by capturing live and recorded programs through
antennas and transmitting them to subscribers.
The vote by four FCC commissioners, two Democrats and two
Republicans, would formally propose the idea and begin the
process of seeking public comments.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tom Brown)