WASHINGTON Dec 12 The Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to launch the review of
technical rules that regulate the use of cell phones during
airplane flights.
Two Republican commissioners dissented from their three
Democratic colleagues, although all commissioners expressed
reservations about the social implications of allowing phone
calls during flights.
"Let me clear about what's going on here. Nothing will be
different on your flight tomorrow. We're seeking comments on a
proposal," said Tom Wheeler, chairman of the FCC, which oversees
the use of airwaves and regulates the wireless industry.
The Department of Transportation, which oversees the
aviation industry, is now planning its own review to possibly
ban phone calls even if the FCC rules to make them technically
feasible.
