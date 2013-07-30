By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 30 Tom Wheeler, President
Barack Obama's nominee to head the Federal Communications
Commission, moved a step closer to confirmation on Tuesday after
receiving the approval of the Senate Commerce Committee.
Some Republicans on the panel wanted to delay the nomination
of a new Democrat to chair the FCC until Obama also tapped a
Republican commissioner to fill the last vacancy on the
five-member agency, but the committee approved Wheeler by voice
vote.
An industry veteran and former lobbyist, Wheeler is expected
to get the full Senate's confirmation, but the chamber is
unlikely to take up his nomination until after Congress returns
from the August recess.
The Senate is expected to vote on Wheeler's nomination in
tandem with the yet-to-be-named Republican nominee. Longtime
congressional staffer Michael O'Rielly is considered the
front-runner for the open Republican FCC commissioner position.
Senator John Thune, the Commerce Committee's top Republican,
said the Republican nomination is "pending at the White House"
and he hoped to receive it from the White House "very soon."
Industry sources say Senate Republicans have recommended
O'Rielly's name to Obama. The president has the final say, but
traditionally a president accepts the opposing party's candidate
to be paired with his choice of chairman.
O'Rielly is a top aide to Senator John Cornyn of Texas and
had been technology policy adviser to former Senator John Sununu
of New Hampshire and an aide to former House Commerce Committee
Chairman Representative Tom Bliley of Virginia.
Wheeler is a venture capitalist who has advised Obama and
the FCC on telecom issues. From 1979 to 1984, he ran the
National Cable Television Association and later headed the
wireless industry group CTIA until 2004. During Obama's
presidential campaigns, Wheeler was a major fundraiser.
Many in the industry who have worked with Wheeler describe
him as a masterful negotiator, but also a strong-willed
decision-maker. At the Commerce Committee hearing in June,
Wheeler navigated multiple controversial issues with promises of
careful review once in office.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on Tuesday warned that
he might hold up Wheeler's confirmation if the nominee does not
provide more specific responses to the multiple inquiries
Republicans have made about his views on the FCC's power to
force disclosure of political donors behind election TV ads.
If approved, Wheeler would replace former Chairman Julius
Genachowski who has joined the Aspen Institute think tank.
O'Rielly, if nominated and approved, would replace Commissioner
Robert McDowell who has joined the Hudson Institute think tank.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Stacey Joyce)