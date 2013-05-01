WASHINGTON May 1 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday nominated venture capitalist and former wireless and
cable lobbyist Tom Wheeler to be the top media and
telecommunications regulator.
If approved by the Senate, Wheeler would become chairman of
the Federal Communications Commission at a time when the agency
prepares for a major reshuffling of ownership of radio airwaves
and tries to catch up to rapidly changing technology.
"For more than 30 years, Tom's been at the forefront of some
of the very dramatic changes that we've seen in the way we
communicate and how we live our lives," Obama said of Wheeler,
who has advised his administration on telecom policy and helped
raise large sums for his presidential campaigns.
"Tom knows this stuff inside and out."
Wheeler, who now chairs the FCC's Technology Advisory
Council and invests in tech at Core Capital Partners, headed the
National Cable Television Association in the 1980s. From 1992 to
2004 he was CEO of the wireless industry group CTIA.
"If anybody's wondering about Tom's qualifications, Tom is
the only member of both the cable television and the wireless
industry hall of fame," Obama said of Wheeler, who stood next to
the president at the nomination announcement.
Wheeler would succeed current FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski, who plans to leave for the Aspen Institute think
tank in coming weeks. Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a senior
Democrat on the panel, will take over as acting chairwoman until
the Senate confirms Genachowski's replacement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Xavier Briand)