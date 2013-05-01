* Ran cable and wireless trade groups decades ago
WASHINGTON, May 1 Tom Wheeler, nominated by
President Barack Obama on Wednesday to become the next U.S.
communications regulator, is expected to face tough scrutiny
from senators over his past close ties to the very industries he
would oversee.
For the past decade, Wheeler has been a venture capitalist
investing in technology firms and a tech adviser for the White
House and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). But he is
best known in Washington as the chief lobbyist for the cable
industry in the 1980s and the wireless industry in the 1990s.
While he has rare support from both industry and consumer
advocates to be the new head of the FCC, he is expected to face
questions during the confirmation process, not only about his
past as a lobbyist, but also about the fact that his nomination
follows his more recent role as one of Obama's top fundraisers.
In announcing the nomination, Obama touted Wheeler's decades
of experience and deep understanding of the industry and said
this would help him in "one of the toughest jobs in Washington"
as the regulatory agency seeks both to spur tech innovation and
catch up with rapidly changing technology.
"For more than 30 years, Tom's been at the forefront of some
of the very dramatic changes that we've seen in the way we
communicate and how we live our lives," Obama said as Wheeler,
67, stood at his side. "Tom knows this stuff inside and out."
Obama, who famously in 2007 pledged never to allow lobbyists
to "run my White House," joked about Wheeler being "the only
member of both the cable television and the wireless industry
hall of fame" and highlighted his private-sector success.
Wheeler, whose nomination was long expected, has already run
into some skepticism on Capitol Hill about his ability to be a
tough regulator. "A lobbyist is a lobbyist," Senate Commerce
Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller told reporters last month
when asked about Wheeler's background.
Rockefeller, a Democrat, had been urging Obama to nominate
the senator's former staffer and current FCC Commissioner
Jessica Rosenworcel and got 37 Democrats to endorse a letter
promoting her.
White House spokesman Jay Carney was asked at a news
briefing on Wednesday why Obama appeared to be going back on his
pledge about lobbyists. He stressed that Wheeler had not worked
as a lobbyist in nearly a decade and when he had the companies
he represented were far smaller than they are now.
"So the president thinks that Mr. Wheeler is an excellent
candidate for this position," Carney said.
Wheeler is likely to go through Senate confirmation hearings
at the same time as a Republican nominee for an FCC seat vacated
by outgoing Commissioner Robert McDowell. Republican Senate
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to recommend a
candidate who Obama would then nominate in coming days.
During Wheeler's confirmation process, Democratic FCC
Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will serve as the acting agency
chairwoman, the first woman to hold the top post.
WIDE-RANGING SUPPORT
Welcoming comments poured in after Obama announced Wheeler's
nomination. They came from all ends of the telecom industry,
including mobile carriers, cable companies and consumer groups,
and all pointing to Wheeler's deep understanding of the market.
Supporters include some of the most outspoken public
interest advocates, who point to Wheeler running the National
Cable Television Association in the 1980s and then the wireless
trade group CTIA from 1992 to 2004, each at a time when the
industries were young and challenged established technologies.
However, in a 2011 post on his "Mobile Musings" blog Wheeler
spoke in favor of a controversial merger between two of the top
four wireless providers, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile, a deal
blocked by the Department of Justice.
This stance has led to concern that Wheeler would like to
see more consolidation at the expense of competition, but
consumer advocates have noted that he had suggested that the FCC
would have been able to impose stringent regulations on the
merged firm.
Whatever Wheeler's personal views, analysts say he would be
subject to White House guidance in a government post.
"He will be joining the Obama Administration..., which has
stood for telecom competition and network openness," Guggenheim
Partners analyst Paul Gallant said in a note on Wednesday.
Wheeler will face some tough issues if he is confirmed,
including an auction as early as next year of airwaves that now
belong to broadcasters to wireless providers, and a review of
rules on cross-ownership of media.
Dale Hatfield, a fellow at the Silicon Flatirons Center for
Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship in Colorado, who serves on
the FCC's Technology Advisory Committee currently chaired by
Wheeler, said Wheeler would not shy away from tough decisions.
"He's one of those people, you gravitate toward them as a
leader," he said.
Some lawmakers and observers say Wheeler will have to show
quickly he is not beholden to the firms that have paid his bills
in the past and which also helped him raise cash for Obama.
"All of the senators in the Commerce Committee know Tom as a
lobbyist who funnels funds to them, not as a stand-up guy from a
regulatory agency who is able to take heat," said one veteran
Washington telecommunications insider, who spoke anonymously
because of the political sensitivity of the subject.
Wheeler helped raise at least $500,000 for Obama's 2012
presidential campaign and between $200,000 and $500,000 in the
2008 election, according to Opensecrets.org, an organization
that tracks political donations.
Wheeler has also served on Obama's Intelligence Advisory
Board and advised his transition team. Visitor logs show he has
made numerous visits to the White House in the past five years,
attending one-on-one meetings with staff as well as several
holiday receptions with the Obamas.
