WASHINGTON Feb 22 The U.S. Senate on Monday
moved closer to confirming Dr. Robert Califf to lead the Food
and Drug Administration, overriding opposition from several
senators who had sought to block a vote on the issue.
In a procedural move designed to prevent the opponents from
blocking the confirmation indefinitely, the Senate voted 80 to 6
in favor of limiting further debate on the matter to no more
than 30 hours, meaning a confirmation vote could take place as
early as Tuesday.
Democrats Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Joe Manchin of
West Virginia among others had sought to block the confirmation
vote citing disagreements with the FDA's process for approving
opioid painkillers.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also placed
a hold on the nomination, saying he objected to Califf's close
ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
Under pressure, the FDA recently agreed to a number of
changes to its opioid approval process, and said it would
convene an advisory panel meeting before approving new opioid
painkillers that do not include an abuse-deterrent
feature.
The opponents said the measures do not go far enough and
that advisory panels should be called before any opioid is
approved.
"The FDA has to be the cop on the beat," Markey said.
Before the vote opponents, including Richard Blumenthal of
Connecticut, took to the floor to berate the FDA for approving
opioid products such as Zohydro over the objections of its
advisory committee.
The FDA, Manchin added, "must break its cozy relationship
with the pharmaceutical industry." He said more people die of
legal prescription drug abuse in West Virginia than any other
cause.
