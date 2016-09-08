(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 On April 5, 2012, a criminal
investigator from the Food and Drug Administration named Robert
West charged into an oncology clinic in Greenville, Tennessee.
West was chasing a lead that Dr. Anindya Sen and his wife,
the clinic's office manager Patricia Posey Sen, purchased an
unapproved Turkish version of the cancer drug Avastin.
But "Cowboy Bob," as some defense attorneys call him, did
not realize his interview was caught on the clinic's
surveillance cameras. West told Posey Sen she was guilty of
buying counterfeit drugs and looked like a "deer in the
headlights," court records say.
Without a warrant or permission, he and an FBI agent rifled
through cabinets, seizing drugs that appeared to have foreign,
non-FDA approved packaging. At one point, West snatched a drug
out of a nurse's hands as she treated a chemotherapy patient.
A U.S. judge later said West's tone was "ominous and
threatening" and that his statement about the drugs being
counterfeit "apparently was not the truth." West's search was
declared illegal, and the evidence was deemed inadmissible at
the Sens' criminal trial in December 2013.
Earlier that year, managers at the FDA's Maryland-based
Office of Criminal Investigations, or OCI, had promoted West to
senior operations manager, where he oversaw hundreds of similar
investigations. Last year, he was promoted to special agent in
charge in Miami. In February, he taught a class to new agents on
how to pursue similar probes.
West declined interview requests.
West's approach in Tennessee and FDA managers' eagerness to
reward him open a window into a collision unfolding inside the
historically staid U.S. drug agency, pitting investigators who
object to what they see as cowboy tactics against a small cadre
of managers who control the opening of investigations.
FDA leaders, including West, Special Agent in Charge of the
headquarters office Thomas South and OCI Director George
Karavetsos, are pursuing an agenda that has opened a divide over
the office's handling of criminal investigations, interviews and
records show.
Prosecutors are declining to pursue many FDA cases, citing a
lack of prosecutorial merit, criminal intent or strong evidence,
Reuters found in a review of more than 170 letters detailing why
the Department of Justice declined cases. The letters, obtained
under the Freedom of Information Act, appear to bolster critics'
claims of agency overreaching.
From fiscal 2008 to 2015, more than half of OCI cases - 53
percent - were closed without action. By contrast, at the
Environmental Protection Agency in the same period, 71 percent
of opened cases spurred criminal charges. At the Internal
Revenue Service's criminal unit, 68 percent of initiated
investigations resulted in charges. The FDA criminal
investigation office had more cases closed without action than
it had arrests, Reuters found.
Some FDA agents complain they have turned into the "Botox
Police" - chasing down every doctor who purchased authentic
versions of the popular anti-wrinkle drug that were labeled for
use in other countries, an exercise producing few prosecutions.
Large pharmaceutical companies sometimes refer cases to the
FDA or help the agency investigate targets, and some doctors
ensnared in the dragnet say the investigations ultimately help
drug makers charge top dollar in the United States.
In one example, Botox maker Allergan referred a case to the
FDA against an unlicensed Virginia distributor accused of
illegally selling Botox, court records show - helping the agency
land convictions. Another time, a former OCI agent-turned
security official for a drug maker conducted his own undercover
work before sharing his findings with the FDA.
The FDA said its focus differs from other agencies, with a
mandate to protect public health, and that it follows leads from
all sources -agents, the public and industry. "The public health
risks of unapproved drugs from foreign sources outweigh any
potential cost savings," the FDA said in a statement.
In an interview, Karavetsos said statistics are not a good
benchmark to measure OCI's success. Protecting public health
will "always trump the criminal investigation," said Karavetsos,
who became OCI director in January 2015.
He points to successful prosecutions, including one against
the former Peanut Corporation of America president who sold
Salmonella-tainted peanuts, and another involving a fatal
meningitis outbreak in Massachusetts.
Through an FDA spokesman, South declined comment.
UNKNOWN OFFICE, BIG POWER
The 280-unit Office of Criminal Investigations, with an
annual budget of $77.3 million, is a little-known corner of the
FDA created in the 1990s in response to a generic drug scandal.
The FDA agents carry guns and only investigate criminal
violations, though the unit is housed inside the agency's civil
regulatory arm, the Office of Regulatory Affairs. Historically,
many agents were hired from the Secret Service.
FDA leaders say they are trying to better align OCI's
priorities with agency centers that set policy over areas
including food, drugs and tobacco. They are setting
investigative goals and revamping training and hiring - changes,
they say, that may be causing growing pains.
"Before the realignment, the decision-making about what
types of cases OCI would take was less centralized than it is
now," said Howard Sklamberg, deputy commissioner for the FDA's
Office of Global Regulatory Operations and Policy.
Current and former FDA agents say managers push cases that
lack legal merit at the expense of others with more potential
that were not pursued, including probes involving steroids, the
street-level sale of counterfeit painkillers and the importation
of drugs like Kratom, a plant used as an alternative to opioids.
Agents say they are instructed to focus primarily on cases
involving the "legitimate supply chain." In the United States,
the majority of drugs move through one of three major wholesale
distributors - McKesson, Cardinal Health and
AmerisourceBergen Corp.. OCI headquarters wields
complete control over which cases to pursue.
Most agents who spoke for this article did so anonymously.
Reuters obtained letters written by several agents describing
tensions and low morale.
"The vast majority of referrals I received from within OCI,
especially from Headquarters, involved conduct that did not even
rise to the level of a knowing crime," former FDA special agent
Ken Petroff wrote in a March letter to FDA Commissioner Robert
Califf. "Some of the referrals involved no crime at all yet I
was ordered to spend (waste) time on these cases."
Petroff sent the letter, he said, to share concerns about
waste and management within FDA. Four months later, Associate
Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Melinda Plaisier replied, "I
appreciate the information you have provided."
DEAD-END INVESTIGATIONS
One example of the fissure emerging within the FDA: a push
by headquarters to investigate the use of imported unapproved
drugs by doctors, such as Botox, an injectable cosmetic made by
Allergan to reduce wrinkles.
The Botox cases are part of a larger effort to crack down on
what are known as foreign unapproved medical products -
so-called "FUMP" cases. A drug is deemed foreign unapproved if
it is manufactured without FDA oversight or lacks labels
approved by the agency. The designation doesn't necessarily mean
the drug is counterfeit or harmful.
Concerns about the agency's handling of Botox cases emerged
as early as 2013. In one field office, a psychologist sent to
defuse internal tensions heard complaints of "micromanagement"
of cases and of Botox inquiries wasting "valuable agent time"
and antagonizing relations with U.S. attorneys, documents show.
The Botox initiative has produced few tangible results, but
has rankled agents who say they are little more than "Botox
Police" or the "ATF"- Allergan Task Force. Some complain the
crackdown protects pharmaceutical companies' drug prices more
than consumers.
"In the European Union, price controls govern the amount
they can charge," attorney Kevin Marino said in a 2014 trial
defending a client acquitted of illegally shipping Botox. "Here
in the United States, apparently the last bastion of capitalism
in the world, they can charge whatever they please."
Investigations into doctors who purchase foreign unapproved
cosmetic products are unlikely to prompt prosecutors to press
charges, records and interviews show. There is little
demonstrable harm to public health or the national purse since
taxpayer-funded insurance programs do not accept claims for
Botox unless it has been prescribed for an approved medical
purpose.
And, the majority of the Botox seized by the OCI was later
found to be legitimate products made by Allergan but labeled for
use in other countries, according to some 140 FDA lab reports
examined by Reuters.
Allergan calls the manufacture and sale of counterfeit Botox
a "significant threat." Unauthorized suppliers may not store it
at the proper temperature, decreasing its effectiveness and
triggering "adverse effects," Allergan said.
The company "frequently" receives reports about unauthorized
sellers and refers them to law enforcement when necessary, a
spokesman said.
Letters drafted by agents and sent to U.S. Attorney's
Offices detail why the bulk of the FDA's Botox prosecutorial
referrals were declined.
The Nevada U.S. Attorney's Office rejected a case against a
doctor who twice purchased foreign-made Botox for his wife.
Other prosecutors declined cases because the Botox was
authentic, small amounts were purchased, and no insurance claims
were submitted.
Still, agents are instructed by managers in the office's
headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, to interview every doctor
suspected of purchasing foreign unapproved drugs and upload
their findings into a non-public FUMP database used to mine for
criminal targets. "There are no assurances that unapproved
products from foreign sources are safe or effective," the FDA
said.
Another investigation that faltered: a nationwide undercover
sting championed by Karavetsos in 2015 involving the purchase of
a variety of dietary supplements marketed for weight loss,
sexual performance and strength building sold at retail chains
including GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Vitamin
World.
Though agents bought about $16,000 in supplements, the
investigation produced no prosecutions because the supplements
all came back with a clean bill of health from the FDA's lab,
documents obtained by Reuters show.
"Wasting investigative resources on cases that go nowhere
raises concerns about the responsible use of tax dollars," said
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.
Karavetsos described the probe as a proactive investigation.
MISDEMEANORS AND QUESTIONS
Unlike Europe, the U.S. does not impose price controls on
pharmaceuticals. This makes costly drugs like Botox popular in
America's "gray market," where distributors divert drugs with
foreign labels into the United States and sell them to doctors
at a discount.
"There is a reason why a doctor in the United States is
incentivized to buy foreign-sourced Botox," said Andrew
Ittleman, a defense attorney with Fuerst Ittleman David & Joseph
PL. "All of this relates to the lack of price controls and
Allergan trying to control its market."
The FDA launched a mission to interview doctors who buy
foreign-sourced clinical drugs, hoping to halt fraud in the
supply chain. But the effort brought limited success.
The FDA's push was sparked when a fake version of Roche's
cancer drug Avastin infiltrated the supply chain.
Distributors offered to sell the drugs at cheaper prices to
oncologists who operate sole practices and had no power to
negotiate discounts.
A Roche spokeswoman said the company learned of the issues
from a Swiss wholesaler in December 2011; the FDA contacted the
company in January 2012 after learning counterfeit vials were
shipped to the U.S.
From 2011 to 2015, FDA investigations into foreign
unapproved oncology drugs led to criminal charges against
suppliers and distributors as well as more than two dozen
doctors, nurses, office managers and clinics who bought the
drugs and billed them to federal insurance programs.
Yet most doctors, nurses and office managers were charged
with less serious misdemeanor violations of the Federal Food,
Drug and Cosmetic Act, which makes it a crime to introduce or
receive a counterfeit, adulterated or misbranded drug into
interstate commerce.
The FDA is the lead federal agency enforcing violations of
the law, with FUMP cases among its investigative priorities.
After devoting more than 218,000 man hours on FUMP
investigations from 2012-2015, many cases were declined for
prosecution or closed. Of 878 investigations opened from 2009
through Aug. 1, 2016, 110 convictions resulted and 437 cases
were closed without action, records show.
In an irony, many doctors criminally prosecuted had
purchased real versions of the drugs that were misbranded, while
some who actually bought fake Avastin were not charged.
The Roche spokeswoman did not directly respond to a question
about the disparate prosecutorial treatment, but said the
company supports the government's efforts.
In two California cases, doctors who purchased counterfeit
Avastin reached civil settlements. In Arizona, doctors whose
patients suffered adverse reactions to counterfeit Avastin were
not charged due to "the lack of interest" by prosecutors,
records show.
Karavetsos defended the efforts, saying each U.S. attorney's
office has unique priorities and OCI is focusing on high-volume
purchasers and repeat offenders.
"We don't have the luxury to play Russian roulette with the
consumers in the United States," he said.
Charging doctors with misdemeanor violations has sparked
debate.
Doctors are typically not trained to identify misbranded
packaging, yet can be convicted of a misdemeanor if they
unintentionally buy a misbranded drug. An FDA expert once
testified he didn't learn how to identify foreign unapproved
labels until he joined the agency. West, in a 2013 email to
field managers, admitted having a hard time detecting misbranded
medical devices.
A drug can fall afoul of branding rules over small details.
Those failing to display "RX only" or containing foreign writing
on the outer package or insert could skirt rules.
Often, prosecutors cited a lack of criminal intent in
turning down FDA cases.
"You don't have to be a philosopher king to understand there
is an elemental unfairness in holding someone criminally liable
for conduct of which they had no knowledge or intent," said
Richard Callahan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of
Missouri.
Callahan said he strives to bring felony charges, but on
rare occasion files misdemeanors in hopes of using the charges
to build larger cases.
To be sure, some doctors ignore red flags.
One in Tennessee got a two-year prison term after he ignored
nurses' concerns that some of the drugs he bought had foreign
languages on the labels; he had the drugs shipped to a storage
building to avoid detection. Karavetsos said the FDA has nearly
a dozen active cases into doctors who continued buying drugs
after warnings.
But many doctors say they did not knowingly break the law.
A CASE IN TEXAS
One is Dr. Eduardo Miranda, an oncologist treating primarily
impoverished patients in Laredo, Texas.
The drugs Miranda bought were made by the real
manufacturers, but labeled for use in other countries. No
patients were harmed.
Miranda said he ordered from a company called Quality
Special Products because he was facing a shortage of an
anti-nausea drug. QSP also offered a discount.
In 2009, an FDA agent confronted Miranda and accused him of
ordering from QSP to make more money. Later, with TV cameras
rolling, agents wearing bulletproof vests and carrying guns
raided his office while patients awaited care.
Miranda stopped purchasing from QSP and created a new
compliance program. In 2013, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of Texas prosecuted Miranda. He pleaded guilty to a
misdemeanor of introducing a misbranded drug into interstate
commerce.
"I think I was used by them to make a statement," Miranda
said. "They didn't care that I was the only clinic providing
care for indigent patients."
Miranda is trying to appeal a 13-year ban from participating
in federal health programs. In a nod to the role Miranda plays
in his community, the Health and Human Services Inspector
General carved out an exemption allowing him to continue billing
the government as long as he remains in Laredo. Separately, the
Texas medical board declined to fine him.
Miranda pays $17,000 in monthly restitution to Medicare,
Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Drug maker Sanofi
petitioned for restitution on top of that, saying it lost
$300,000-plus in profit because Miranda did not pay the U.S.
market rate. The judge rejected that argument.
Sanofi takes "threats to patient safety" seriously and seeks
restitution "as an additional deterrent," a spokeswoman said.
Miranda's attorney, Russell Soloway, said the case sends
another message: "The laws and regulations are set up to
safeguard the ... big drug supply companies."
Some legal experts believe the law should differentiate
between clear criminal conduct, such as selling watered-down
products, versus buying the same drugs cheaper.
"You would hope they would focus on people endangering the
public health," said Kevin Outterson, a professor of health law
at Boston University.
SHIFTING FOCUS
After the discovery of bogus Avastin, OCI initially focused
on tracking down doctors who purchased foreign unapproved cancer
medications.
In 2013, the focus shifted. That year, Rockville managers
dispatched investigators to interview 1,100 doctors suspected of
buying foreign unapproved drugs from Medical Device King, a
licensed wholesale distributor in Great Neck, New York, internal
records show.
Former OCI agent Jim Dahl, then a security official for drug
maker Eisai, conducted undercover purchases of the
anti-nausea drug Aloxi from Medical Device King and shared his
findings with the FDA, later testifying for the government.
Dahl, now a board member for the non-profit Partnership for
Safe Medicines, said Eisai was motivated by patient safety. "If
we find a crime, we refer it to the government," he said.
As agents made their rounds, they encountered many doctors
who had only purchased Botox or medical devices. Some got less
than $1,000 worth of drugs.
Special Agent in Charge South instructed agents to conduct
surprise visits to doctors' offices, refer each for prosecution
and seek asset forfeitures, an April 2013 email shows. Agents
often entered offices without warrants.
Thomas Kubic, president of the non-profit Pharmaceutical
Security Institute, sees value in agents visiting doctors. "You
don't know if it is genuine or counterfeit," he said.
Only a handful of doctors have faced prosecution for buying
foreign, unapproved Botox.
One, Anoushirvan Sarraf, was convicted at trial in 2014 on
felony charges in connection with illegally importing and
purchasing Botox from Gallant Pharma, an unlicensed Virginia
supplier the FDA began investigating in 2009 after complaints
from Allergan. Jonathan Simms, Sarraf's attorney, said his
client denied being part of a conspiracy.
In the same case, court testimony shows, the FDA asked
Allergan to help it find a doctor who would go undercover,
though the effort failed. Other drug makers hired their own
private investigators to make undercover purchases and shared
the results with the FDA. Drug companies "very frequently" send
complaints to OCI, an FDA agent testified.
West unveiled plans to launch the FUMP database in an April
2013 email to field managers, saying it would help gather
intelligence. "These cases are not 'stupid' as an agent recently
stated," wrote West, who is retiring this month.
In June 2013, an FDA employee lodged a complaint with the
HHS Inspector General, saying the Botox cases drained resources.
The complaint detailed the hours spent chasing doctors who
bought small quantities, and said managers chided agents raising
questions.
Nothing came of the complaint, the former employee said.
THE CASE IN TENNESSEE
In Tennessee, the Sens won a victory in convincing a judge
to suppress evidence from West's search. Dr. Sen and his wife
faced multiple misdemeanor counts for buying foreign unapproved
drugs. Office manager Posey Sen faced felony charges, including
allegations she lied to West.
The jury acquitted Posey Sen of all felony charges. It
convicted the Sens of misdemeanors involving introducing
misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
The convictions did not stand for long.
The Sens appealed, but before their case was heard, the
Justice Department announced in December 2014 it would vacate
the convictions. The DOJ declined to provide Reuters documents
detailing its rationale.
Still, the DOJ has pursued civil charges against Dr. Sen,
records show, and the government withheld about $1 million in
reimbursements tied to the drugs. The Sens had to fight to
convince HHS to let them participate in federal insurance
programs.
Dr. Sen is again treating patients.
Posey Sen described the case as a "horrible ordeal." At one
point during her arraignment, she said, West swabbed her mouth
for a DNA sample. "He personally did the DNA testing on me," she
said.
