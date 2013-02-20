WASHINGTON Feb 20 U.S. health regulators on
Wednesday issued the strongest possible warning to physicians to
avoid prescribing codeine to children after surgery to remove
tonsils, adenoids or both.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a posting on
its website that deaths have occurred after surgery in children
with obstructive sleep apnea who received codeine for pain
relief following such surgeries. Codeine is converted to
morphine by the liver.
"These children had evidence of being ultra-rapid
metabolizers of codeine, which is an inherited ability that
causes the liver to convert codeine into life-threatening or
fatal amounts of morphine in the body," the agency said.
The new boxed warning, the strongest available, will be
added to the label of codeine-containing products. The labels
will also include a recommendation that the drugs not be used in
these patients in this setting.
The FDA announced last August it was reviewing the safety of
codeine due to deaths and serious side effects in children. The
agency found that many of these events occurred in children with
obstructive sleep apnea.
These patients may already have underlying breathing
problems that made them particularly sensitive to the breathing
difficulties that can result when codeine is converted in the
body to high levels of morphine, the agency said.
