WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Senate voted
overwhelmingly on Wednesday to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as head
of the Food and Drug Administration, an agency that regulates
everything from food and drugs to tobacco, cosmetics and dietary
supplements.
Califf, 64, a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher,
takes the helm at the FDA when lawmakers are pressuring the
agency to speed the approval process for drugs and medical
devices and finalize a proposed rule giving it authority to
regulate e-cigarettes.
The FDA is also attempting to implement sweeping new
regulations to improve food safety and has begun to tackle the
approval process for biosimilars, which are cheaper versions of
biologic drugs.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the 21st
Century Cures Act, which would require the FDA to consider more
flexible forms of clinical trials. The Senate is considering a
similar bill.
The rate of new drug approvals at the FDA is higher than it
has been in decades. Last year the agency approved 45 new drugs,
the most since 1996. From 2006 through 2014 it has averaged
about 28 new drug approvals per year.
Lawmakers and patient groups want the FDA to move even
faster. Califf has worked on many high-profile clinical studies
and has said he is eager to make the clinical trial process more
efficient.
Four senators, including Democrat Edward Markey of
Massachusetts and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, opposed Califf's
nomination. They took the opportunity leading up to the vote to
lambaste the FDA for what they said was a lax approach to
approving potentially addictive opioid painkillers.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was also
among the senators who opposed the nomination, saying Califf's
ties to the pharmaceutical industry made him unfit to regulate
it impartially.
Califf joined the FDA as a deputy commissioner a year ago.
Previously he held senior positions at Duke University, where he
founded a large academic research center that received more than
half its funding from the drug industry. He has said the funding
never compromised his research.
Califf's confirmation was widely expected. He fills the
position left by Dr. Margaret Hamburg, who stepped down after
six years as commissioner. Dr. Stephen Ostroff has filled the
post on an interim basis.
