* 2011 law followed deadly salmonella outbreak
* FDA chief calls for help from private industry
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said it is having difficulty implementing
expansive new rules to improve food safety, nearly two years
after President Barack Obama signed the standards into law,
because of a lack of funding.
FDA chief Margaret Hamburg predicted on Monday that her
agency "very soon" will issue new regulations needed to enforce
the Food Safety Modernization Act, a sweeping piece of
legislation enacted to upgrade the security of the U.S. food
supply after a deadly salmonella outbreak in 2009.
Hamburg said the implementation process has been slow
because Congress has not provided sufficient funds to meet the
law's ambitious demands.
The legislation imposes the biggest changes in food safety
since the 1930s and requires the FDA to undertake a major shift
from a longstanding reactive role to a system designed to
prevent food-borne outbreaks. It also calls for the agency to
create new science-based safety standards for fruits and
vegetables, packaged foods and food imports.
"Implementing that broadly expansive mandate with limited
resources has been a challenge," Hamburg told a forum hosted by
the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a
Washington-based think tank.
Her comments come at a time when the FDA is working to meet
a host of new priorities, including improved international drug
regulation, while analysts and industry officials say the
agency's resources could fall prey to deficit reduction talks
that are due to resume in Congress after the Nov. 6 election.
The Food Safety Modernization Act, which Obama signed into
law in January 2011, represents an effort to step up the federal
government's battle with food-borne illnesses that afflict
nearly 50 million Americans each year, killing thousands.
The United States, by most measures, has some of the safest
food in the world. Still, roughly one in six people get sick
from eating tainted products each year, according to the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deadlines under the law for major regulations intended to
safeguard produce, packaged foods and food imports have passed
without the issuance of even preliminary guidelines.
"It has been frustrating," Hamburg said. "We are moving
forward. But it has been harder and slower than any of us would
have wanted."
She called on private industry to help finance the law's
provisions, which give the agency the power to mandate recalls
when outbreaks strike. The FDA regulates about 80 percent of the
U.S. food supply. Among the exceptions are meat and poultry,
which are overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"What we have is a really nice car without any gas in the
tank," said Erik Olson, food program director for the Pew
Charitable Trusts.
He says the FDA's $866 million food safety budget could need
hundreds of millions of dollars more to pay for the field the
inspectors and scientists required to meet the new duties.
The legislation became law two years after a massive
salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter killed nine people
and sickened nearly 700, half of them children.
There have been about three-dozen major food-borne outbreaks
since then, according to the CDC. There have been about dozen so
far in 2012, including a recent salmonella outbreak involving
peanut butter.