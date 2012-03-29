* FDA responds to concerns about all-metal hip implants
* Advisory panel review set for June 27-28
* Review could lead to more rigorous standards
March 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
responded to mounting concerns about the safety of
metal-on-metal hip implants, saying it would subject the devices
to a two-day expert review that could lead to rigorous new
standards.
The FDA announced on Thursday an advisory panel for June
27-28 that will gather input from scientists, researchers,
patients and medical practitioners to help regulators decide
whether to impose new testing standards and review requirements
to be met before a device can be sold in the United States.
"We are asking outside scientific and medical experts to
discuss recent information on these devices so that the agency
can continue to make reliable safety recommendations," Dr.
William Maisel, deputy director of science at FDA's Center for
Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.
Shares in orthopedic device manufacturers were lower after
the announcement, with Stryker Corp down 0.7 percent,
Zimmer Holdings Inc down 1.1 percent and Johnson &
Johnson off 0.3 percent.
Hip replacement surgery is a common, costly procedure
intended to provide greater mobility and alleviate pain for
people with joint problems, including arthritis.
About 270,000 hip replacements are performed each year in
the United States, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all joint
replacements, according to the British Medical Journal. Analysts
say the procedure can cost upwards of $17,000.
But evidence has been growing for years that all-metal hip
implants fail at higher rates than systems that use other
materials. Patients who receive them have also been shown to
have high concentrations of metal ions in their blood.
A recent study from the National Joint Registry of England
and Wales showed that about 6 percent of people with the
metal-on-metal variety needed additional surgery to replace or
repair them after five years, compared with 1.7 to 2.3 percent
of people who had ceramic or plastic systems.
The FDA's announcement on Thursday followed a May 2011 order
from the agency requiring manufacturers of metal-on-metal
implants to collect more safety data on the devices.
Manufacturers have been plagued by recalls. In January, J&J
announced it would take a $3 billion charge to cover the cost of
recalling metal hips produced by its DePuy Orthopedics unit.
The FDA said the upcoming advisory panel meeting would look
at failure rates, metal ion testing, imaging methods, patient
risk factors, follow-up surgery and complications associated
with metal-on-metal hip replacement and resurfacing systems.