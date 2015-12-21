(Updates with details on policy change)
By Toni Clarke
Dec 21 The United States government on Monday
overturned its 30-year ban on blood donations by gay men, saying
they can now donate 12 months after their last sexual contact
with another man.
The Food and Drug Administration said its decision to
reverse the policy was based on an examination of the latest
science which shows that an indefinite ban is not necessary to
prevent transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
"Ultimately, the 12-month deferral window is supported by
the best available scientific evidence, at this point in time,
relevant to the U.S. population," Dr. Peter Marks, deputy
director of the FDA's biologics division, said in a statement.
The move brings the United States in line with countries
such as the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand which also
have 12-month deferral periods.
Gay rights advocates said the updated policy remains
discriminatory.
"It is ridiculous and counter to the public health that a
married gay man in a monogamous relationship can't give blood,
but a promiscuous straight man who has had hundreds of opposite
sex partners in the last year can," said Jared Polis, a
Democratic congressman and co-chair of the Congressional LGBT
Equality Caucus, a caucus of openly gay members of Congress.
The FDA said it has worked with other government agencies
and considered input from outside advisory bodies, and has
"carefully examined the most recent available scientific
evidence to support the current policy revision."
During Australia's switch from an indefinite blood donor
deferral policy on gay men, essentially a ban, to a 12-month
deferral, studies evaluating more than 8 million units of
donated blood were performed using a national blood surveillance
system, the FDA said.
"These published studies document no change in risk to the
blood supply with use of the 12-month deferral," the agency
said. "Similar data are not available for shorter deferral
intervals."
Additionally, the agency said people with hemophilia and
related blood clotting disorders will continue to be banned from
donating blood due to potential harm they could suffer from
large needles. Previously they were banned due to an increased
risk of HIV transmission.
The agency said it has put in place a safety monitoring
system for the blood supply which it expects to provide
"critical information" to help inform future FDA blood donor
policies.
The FDA said its policies have helped reduce HIV
transmission rates from blood transfusions from 1 in 2,500 to 1
in 1.47 million.
The FDA first proposed the changes in May. It received some
700 public comments. About half recommended keeping the ban in
place.
