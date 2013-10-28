By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 New drugs that receive
expedited review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are
being tested on fewer patients, leaving many safety questions
unanswered even after they are approved, a study released on
Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found.
Study authors Thomas Moore of the Institute for Safe
Medication Practices and Dr Curt Furberg, a professor at Wake
Forest School of Medicine, examined the development times,
clinical testing and risks associated with 20 new drugs approved
in 2008. Eight were given expedited review and 12 standard
review.
It found that expedited drugs underwent a median of 5.1
years of clinical testing before being approved, compared with
7.5 years for those that underwent a standard review. But in
many cases safety monitoring trials that were supposed to be
conducted after the products were approved were either not
conducted, not completed, or not submitted to the FDA.
"The testing of new drugs has shifted from a situation in
which most testing was conducted prior to initial approval to a
situation in which many innovative drugs are more rapidly
approved after a small trial in a narrower patient population
with extensive additional testing conducted after approval," the
authors said.
At the urging of patient groups, Congress and the drug
industry, the FDA over the past decade has introduced multiple
mechanisms for speeding new products to the market. While
patient groups and drug companies applaud these measures, saying
they get much-needed medication into the hands of patients more
quickly, critics say the agency is approving products before
they have been fully vetted.
Of the drugs studied by Moore and Furberg in 2008, the FDA
required 85 follow-up trials to monitor for safety. By 2013,
only 40 percent of those studies had been completed.
The FDA said in a statement that it will review the article
in more detail but that on the surface "it shows that the
expedited development programs are working as intended by
getting promising new drugs to patients more quickly."
RELAXED EVIDENCE
The FDA has traditionally required two controlled clinical
trials to prove that a drug is safe and effective. Over time the
agency has relaxed the evidence it is willing to accept for
certain products.
In some cases the FDA will accept data from a single trial
and success may be judged on the basis of a surrogate measure -
such as tumor shrinkage - that may or may not translate into a
concrete measure such as increased survival.
"In situations of serious and life-threatening diseases with
unmet medical need, patients and physicians who treat them have
told us repeatedly that they are willing to accept greater
uncertainty about risk in order to have access to the hope of
improved treatment today," the FDA said in its statement.
The FDA is discussing additional measures to speed the drug
development process, including the use of "enriched" trials that
would select patients based on certain demographic or genetic
characteristics in order to increase the chance of a trial's
success.
The idea is to direct treatment to patients for whom it will
be most effective or who are most likely to respond.
But in a commentary published alongside the study, Daniel
Carpenter, a professor of government at Harvard University, said
the FDA has put few measures in place to ensure that drugs that
are approved based on limited populations are only marketed to
those limited groups.
"The current system of accelerating drug approval in the
United States can be described as a growing hodgepodge of
exceptions to the rule of rigorous premarket review," he said.
The FDA said it has a "robust program for postmarketing
surveillance and ensuring the completion of required
post-approval trials."
"We believe that we have set the bar for the balance between
pre-approval testing and early availability of promising new
drugs to treat serious and life-threatening diseases in the
right place."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Matthew
Lewis)