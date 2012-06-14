* At least 4 in U.S. sickened after eating seafood
* FDA says U.S. in talks with S.Korean officials
* Problem involves products imported before May 1
(Adds people sickened, background)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration urged the removal of South Korean oysters, clams,
mussels and scallops from the market, saying the products may
have been exposed to human fecal waste and contaminated with
norovirus.
At least four people in the United States have become sick
after eating South Korean seafood - three in October and one in
December, the FDA said on Thursday.
The regulatory warning spans the range of fresh, canned and
processed seafood products that contain the seafood types known
as molluscan shellfish that entered the United States before May
1, when the FDA first removed them from an interstate list of
certified shellfish shippers.
An FDA official said U.S. representatives are in talks with
South Korean officials about the problem that involves polluted
fishing waters where the seafood was harvested.
An official with the South Korean embassy in Washington had
no comment.
Some food companies have already removed the products from
their distribution networks. But the agency said not all have
complied and it issued the warning in an effort to reach
retailers distributors and food service operators.
"These products and any products made with them may have
been exposed to human fecal waste and are potentially
contaminated with norovirus," the FDA said in a statement.
South Korean shellfish represent only a tiny fraction of the
oysters, clams, mussels and scallops sold in the United States.
Norovirus causes gastroenteritis, a disorder characterized
by nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and other symptoms
that occur within 12-48 hours of exposure and last up to three
days.
The FDA took action after determining that a South Korean
program to safeguard shellfish contamination did not meet U.S.
standards for sanitary controls.
The agency advised consumers to check seafood labels and
contact seafood vendors, if they are concerned about products
they have purchased, and throw out any found to be from South
Korea.
(Reporting By David Morgan, Anna Yukhananov and Salimah
Ebrahim; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Tim Dobbyn)