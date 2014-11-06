(Repeats, without changes, to widen readership)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Nov 5 A group of environmental and
public health groups sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
in federal court on Thursday, seeking to have the court set
aside the agency's approvals for various ractopamine products -
feed additives used to boost the weight of cattle and pigs.
Used for more than a decade in the U.S. agriculture industry
to build lean muscle instead of fat, the beta-agonist additive
has been barred by some major meat importers around the globe,
including China. China last year began requiring third-party
verification that U.S. pork products were ractopamine-free.
Beta-agonists boost an animal's ability to convert calories to
marketable meat.
In two separate but related lawsuits filed in the U.S.
district court of Northern California, the groups challenged the
FDA's approvals from 2008 through 2014 of 11 new animal drug
applications. The approvals allow use of ractopamine as the sole
active ingredient, as well as paired with antibiotics, some of
which fall into the same class of drugs deemed critical for
human health.
In the lawsuits, the Humane Society of the United States,
United Farm Workers of America and the Center for Food Safety
and other groups say the FDA failed to fully follow the federal
National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it approved these
drugs. The law requires federal agencies to consider and report
on environmental impacts of their actions, such as how use of a
livestock drug might affect the environment or human health.
The agency did not adequately assess the impact of
ractopamine on food safety, the environment, animal welfare and
farm workers, the complaints allege. The suits ask the court to
set aside FDA's approvals of ractopamine-based animal drugs
since 2008 and comply with NEPA before approving
ractopamine-based products in the future.
The FDA could not immediately be reached for comment
Thursday. The FDA first approved ractopamine for use in
commercially raised swine in 1999. The agency has previously
told Reuters it stands by that decision, and the drugs' safety
has been corroborated four times. Industry analysts estimate
that more than half of all U.S. hogs currently raised for meat
are fed ractopamine.
Eli Lily & Co's Elanco Animal Health unit, the
leading producer of ractopamine-based livestock drugs, could not
immediately be reached for comment. Zoetis Inc, which
recently rolled out two generic ractopamine products, also could
not be reached for comment.
The lawsuits cite FDA documents known as adverse event
reports that detail examples of ractopamine-fed pigs becoming
sick, suffering from hoof disorders, and dying prior to
slaughter.
"Pigs in a research barn squeal when they take steps, as if
in pain," according to one lawsuit, brought by the Humane
Society, Farm Workers and Animal Legal Defense Fund.
The complaints do not name what pharmaceutical company
produced the drugs involved in the incidents.
The cases are Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) et
al v. Margaret A. Hamburg, in her official capacity,
Commissioner, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No.
3:14-cv-04933; and Center for Food Safety et al v. Hamburg et
al, No. 3:14-cv-04932.
