* Panel recommends Roche's Lucentis for macular edema
* Same experts say ThomboGenic's ocriplasmin is effective
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 26 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration panel on Thursday recommended two drugs for
combating different forms of vision loss that can lead to
blindness among a range of adults, including diabetics and the
elderly.
The FDA advisory committee of outside experts gave its
support to Swiss-based Roche Holding AG's Lucentis eye
drug for treatment of diabetic macular edema and Belgium-based
ThromboGenics' treatment for viteromacular adhesion, a condition
that often develops with aging.
The recommendations will now be considered by FDA regulators
as they decide whether to approve the two injectable drugs for
sale in the United States.
The news emerged after the companies' shares had ended
trading in Europe. Roche shares closed slightly higher at 168
Swiss francs, while ThromboGenics fell 4.82 percent to 23.30
euros.
The panel gave its blessing to both 0.3 milligram and 0.5
milligram doses of Roche's drug, known generically as
ranibizumab, after reviewing clinical research showing it
clearly helps diabetic patients who suffer from diabetic macular
edema, or DME.
However, some panel members expressed concern about evidence
linking higher doses of the drug to adverse events, including
death.
Lucentis, which is made by Roche unit Genentech and
administered by monthly injection, is already approved for two
other eye ailments.
"The committee's recommendation is an important step towards
improving the care of Americans with diabetic macular edema. If
approved by the FDA, this will be the first major development
for treating diabetic macular edema in more than 25 years,"
Genentech said in a statement.
The leading cause of vision loss among diabetics, DME occurs
when leaking blood vessels in the eye cause swelling at the
center of the retina. The result is a progressive blurring of
images near the center of a patient's field of vision, and
sometimes blindness.
About 75,000 new cases of DME are estimated to develop among
Americans each year. Genentech says that about 560,000 in total
are affected by the disease.
There are currently no FDA-approved drugs for DME. The
condition is currently treated by laser surgery to stop blood
vessels from leaking. The treatment can slow vision loss, but it
rarely leads to vision improvement.
Lucentis is already approved to treat wet age-related
macular degeneration - the leading cause of blindness among the
elderly. It is also approved for macular edema following retinal
vein occlusion (RVO), a swelling or thickening of the part of
the retina responsible for central vision.
If approved for DME, Lucentis will likely compete with a
highly promising drug being tested by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Inc and Roche's own cancer drug, Avastin, which works
in a similar manner as Lucentis.
Regeneron shares closed 5.3 percent higher at $135.64 on
Nasdaq following the advisory panel's decision.
The same FDA committee later concluded that ThromboGenics'
injectable drug, known generically as ocriplasmin, helped enough
people in clinical trials to warrant a favorable review, despite
evidence of adverse effects, including eye pain, swelling and
blurred vision.
Several panel members recommended further studies to monitor
safety and determine more fully the drug's effectiveness.
Vitreomacular adhesion often results from aging and can lead
to visual impairment or blindness. But it currently can be
treated only through surgery.
It occurs when vitreous gel detaches at the back of the eye
but adheres to the retina as it pulls away, distorting vision
and causing small breaks to develop in the macula, a portion of
the retina that is important for central vision.
Ocriplasmin is ThromboGenics' main drug. The company has
secured a deal to sell ocriplasmin in 40 countries outside the
United States through Novartis AG's opthalmic
division, Alcon.
ThromboGenics plans to market the product itself within the
United States.