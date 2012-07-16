WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said it is reviewing whether its secret
monitoring of staff emails adequately protected whistleblowers,
as the fallout from the surveillance operation expands.
Six current and former FDA scientists and doctors filed a
lawsuit in January charging the agency tried to repress warnings
about potential corruption in device reviews by retaliating
against them for passing information to Congress and the media.
Over the weekend, the scandal grew when the New York Times
revealed documents detailing the wide scale of the surveillance
operation.
It reported that the FDA secretly captured thousands of
emails the scientists sent privately to lawmakers, their aides,
journalists and President Barack Obama.
The report further stoked anger from lawmakers who were
already concerned about the surveillance.
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and an
advocate for whistleblower protections, in January sent a letter
to the FDA, asking about its monitoring program and how it
ensures staff communication with Congress remains private.
The FDA's response to Grassley's request arrived on Friday.
"FDA is currently reviewing and evaluating its policies and
practices to ensure that they are consistent with the law and
Congress's intent to provide a secure channel for protected
disclosures," Jeanne Ireland, the FDA's assistant commissioner
for legislation, said in a letter.
The Office of Special Counsel (OSC), an independent agency
that protects federal whistleblowers, in February broadened an
investigation into whether the FDA violated the law by keeping
track of employee emails to Congress and the OSC. Such emails
are supposed to remain confidential.
The OSC and the Office of Management and Budget also sent
memos to all government agencies in June, warning them about the
legal restrictions on monitoring employees' emails. The memos
suggest other agencies beyond the FDA may face similar issues in
monitoring whistleblowers.
The FDA said on Monday it monitored emails only to ensure
its staff were not sharing specific "trade secret" information
about specific device companies, which is forbidden by law, and
that it never stopped the whistleblowers from contacting
lawmakers, journalists or government auditors.
"The only individuals whose email was being monitored were
(five) FDA employees," said Erica Jefferson, FDA spokeswoman.
"We did not impede or interfere in any way with any
employees' communication to members of Congress."
But Grassley said the FDA must further explain its actions.
"The extent to which the FDA spied on employees' personal
email is shocking," he said in an emailed statement on Monday.
"The FDA's actions raise serious implications for the right
of any agency employee to make protected disclosures about
waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement, or public safety to Congress
or anyone else."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)