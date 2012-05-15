WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has delayed by six months rules on the marketing
of sunscreen originally set to go into effect this summer,
saying the extra time was needed to avoid supply shortages.
The FDA last year ordered sunscreen manufacturers to make a
host of changes by June to sunscreen labels that would better
explain how consumers should use the products.
After complaints from major trade associations that
companies were having trouble making the changes, the agency
late last week extended the deadline to December. Smaller
companies have until December 2013.
"We're thinking proactively here... we don't want them to
cease making sunscreens available this summer because they don't
think they'll be able to meet the compliance date," said Shelly
Burgess, a spokeswoman for the agency.
The FDA had updated prior rules on sunscreen which dealt
only with protection against ultraviolet B radiation but not
ultraviolet A rays, which contribute to skin cancer and early
skin aging. Sunburn is primarily caused by UVB radiation.
Now sunscreen makers would be required to pass a test by the
agency to prove the product protects against both types of rays
before labeling sunscreens as providing "Broad Spectrum"
protection. Of those that pass, only sunscreens with a "sun
protection factor" or SPF, of 15 or higher can claim to reduce
the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging.
Sunscreen products that don't pass the test or have passed
but have an SPF between 2 to 14 can only claim to help prevent
sunburn.
Under the new rules, manufacturers also cannot call their
sunscreens "water proof" or "sweat proof," but only say that
they are water or sweat resistant.
Sunscreen makers also cannot claim to provide protection for
more than two hours without reapplication or to provide "instant
protection" without submitting data to prove that to the FDA.
Burgess said that some sunscreens with revised labels were
already in the market but that the agency did not know how many.
(Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Eric
Walsh)