WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday released a proposal to ban partially
hydrogenated oils as no longer "generally recognized as safe," a
move it says reflects the health risks associated with the
consumption of trans fat.
Under the proposal, which will be subject to a public
comment period, partially hydrogenated oils would become food
additives subject to pre-market approval by the FDA.
Foods containing unapproved food additives are considered
adulterated under U.S. law, meaning they cannot legally be sold,
the FDA said in a release.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)