(Adds reaction from Asia palm oil industry paragraphs 23-29)
By Toni Clarke and Ros Krasny
BOSTON/WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday proposed banning artificial trans
fats in processed food ranging from cookies to frozen pizza,
citing the risk of heart disease.
Partially hydrogenated oils, the primary dietary source of
the fats, have been shown to raise "bad" cholesterol. Reducing
the use of trans fats could prevent 20,000 heart attacks and
7,000 deaths from heart disease a year, the FDA said.
"While consumption of potentially harmful artificial trans
fat has declined over the last two decades in the United States,
current intake remains a significant public health concern," FDA
Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said.
Public health advocates welcomed the move.
"Artificial trans fat is a uniquely powerful promoter of
heart disease, and today's announcement will hasten its eventual
disappearance from the food supply," said Michael Jacobson,
executive director of the advocacy group Center for Science in
the Public Interest.
The FDA's proposal is not the first public effort to ban
trans fats. New York City banned the use of trans fats in
restaurants, including their use for deep-frying foods, and many
restaurants and fast food chains, including McDonald's
Corp., have eliminated their use.
Some European countries have also taken steps. Denmark,
Switzerland and Iceland regulate the sale of many foods
containing trans fats.
Products that still contain trans fats include some
varieties of crackers, refrigerated dough, coffee creamers and
ready-to-use frosting, among others. Some products will be
harder to reformulate than others, FDA officials said.
"We know that technically this is not an insoluble problem,"
Hamburg told reporters on a conference call, adding that the use
of trans fats has declined dramatically since 2006, when the
agency required that trans fat levels be disclosed on package
labels.
According to the Grocery Manufacturers Association, food
manufacturers have voluntarily lowered the amounts of trans fats
in their food products by more than 73 percent since 2005, in
part by reformulating products. The FDA said the average daily
intake of trans fats by Americans fell from 4.6 grams a day in
2003 to 1 gram in 2012.
"Trans fats that are not naturally occurring have been
drastically reduced," the Grocery Manufacturers said. "We look
forward to working with the FDA to better understand their
concerns and how our industry can better serve consumers."
It was unclear which companies would be hit hardest, or what
the total cost will be, but many products well known to U.S.
consumers are likely to be affected.
Among products singled out by the Center for Science in the
Public Interest were various Marie Callender's pies, made by
ConAgra Foods Inc ; Diamond Foods' Pop Secret
microwave popcorn; and cinnamon rolls from Pillsbury Co, owned
by General Mills.
"We believe we have been and continue to be leaders in
making good-for-you food, and we took steps to remove partially
hydrogenated oils from many foods in our portfolio years ago,
including moving Orville Redenbacher's popcorn to zero grams
trans fat per serving. We look forward to learning more about
the FDA proposal," ConAgra said in a statement.
Diamond Foods said Pop Secret offers products that are trans
fat-free.
"On behalf of the Pop Secret brand, we at Diamond Foods are
currently reviewing the FDA's announcement regarding trans fats.
Pop Secret currently offers products that are free of trans
fats; the product ingredients are on Pop Secret labels.
Consumers can make a choice of which products they select,"
Diamond Foods said.
General Mills representatives did not respond immediately to
a request for comment.
Richard Galloway, president of industry consulting firm
Galloway and Associates and a 25-year veteran of the
soy-processing industry, said switching formulations is costly
and time consuming.
In general, "food companies take about two years from the
time they are introduced to an alternative ingredient until they
can commit to a switchover," Galloway said.
Hydrogenation is a chemical process that converts liquid
vegetable oils into solid or semi-solid fats. Partially
hydrogenated oils extend the shelf life of foods, and certain
types of popcorn, fish sticks, pies, donuts and pizza depend on
trans fats for their taste and texture.
Coming up with alternative recipes for products that contain
trans fats will largely be a matter of trial and error, industry
experts say. Palm kernel oil, which is solid at room temperature
and has become a popular substitute for trans fats, might work
in some cases but some products might have to be dropped.
"If this rule becomes final the impact to companies will
include the cost of finding an alternative to trans fats," said
Justin Prochnow, a lawyer with Greenberg Traurig LLP who advises
food companies on FDA-related matters.
In Asia, home to the world's biggest palm oil producers
Indonesia and Malaysia, industry officials said exports of the
tropical product will rise if the FDA proposal is approved.
"In the U.S., they use close to three million tonnes of oil
to convert into fatty acids and if they have to replace it, palm
oil takes over that market to a large extent," said one
Singapore-based edible oil trader.
Palm oil producers said the possible FDA ban on trans fats
vindicates them after years of being kept out by the powerful
soybean lobby in the Americas over concerns that palm oil brings
about more heart disease.
"Finally, we will get a chance to get into the U.S. market
in a big way after the soy lobby tried to block our shipments,"
said a trader with a listed palm oil firm in Kuala Lumpur.
Palm oil exports to the U.S. have grown over the years as
they are substitute for trans fat, traders said.
Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a near two-week low on
Friday as a bout of technical selling pressured prices. The
benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange slid 0.9 percent to 2,522 ringgit ($793)
per tonne by 0730 GMT.
"It will be good news for Indonesia's palm oil exports and
bad news for other vegetable oils which have lower melting
point," said Derom Bangun, chairman of Indonesian Palm Oil
Board. "Our palm oil exports could double to 40,000 tonnes a
year."
At the other end of the food chain, the American Soybean
Association said that seed and technology companies have
developed soybean varieties rich in high oleic fatty acids that
eliminate the need for partial hydrogenation. "Significant
quantities" of such high oleic soybean oil should be in the
marketplace by 2016, the group said.
The FDA's proposal is subject to a 60-day public comment
period in which food companies are expected to outline how long
they expect it to take them to reformulate products.
If the proposal becomes final, partially hydrogenated oils
would be considered food additives and would not be allowed in
food unless authorized by health regulators. The ruling would
not affect trans fat that occur naturally in small amounts in
certain meat and dairy products.
Companies wishing to include trans fats in their products
would have to meet the safety standards applied to food
additives and prove with reasonable certainty that they do not
cause harm.
"GENERALLY RECOGNIZED AS SAFE"
It has been more than half a century since U.S. regulations
governing food additives were last revised. In that time, the
number of chemicals in the food supply has risen from fewer than
2,000 to an estimated 10,000, many of which are never reviewed
by the FDA.
Under loose regulations created more than 50 years ago to
help companies avoid lengthy delays in getting food additives
approved, the FDA created a list of products considered
"generally recognized as safe" (GRAS).
Companies can either petition to get their ingredients
affirmed safe by the FDA, or they can declare them safe based on
their own research or that of hired consultants. The FDA has the
option to challenge such declarations.
The FDA's Hamburg said in an interview on Thursday that
while the GRAS system provides the current legal framework for
regulating food additives, the system bears re-examining to see
if it is adequate to ensure the safety of the food supply.
"We do need to be thinking about what is needed to update
laws and processes," she said.
The agency is already under pressure to ban the use of
caffeine in energy drinks. Caffeine was long ago declared to be
a GRAS product in cola-type drinks. Yet the agency has not
challenged companies to prove the safety of caffeine in other
products or other beverages.
"Caffeine is one we are looking at very seriously," Hamburg
said, adding that the agency hosted a major meeting of experts
over the summer under the auspices of the independent Institute
of Medicine. "It's an ongoing process but one in which we are
deeply engaged."
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Niluksi Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur and
Yayat Supriatna in Jakarta; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Leslie
Adler, Bob Burgdorfer and Ryan Woo)