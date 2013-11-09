By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 8 Microwave popcorn makers could
face a long and difficult task ridding their snacks of trans
fats, if a U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposal to ban the
additives goes into effect. Just ask Orville Redenbacher.
Redenbacher's, a division of ConAgra Foods Inc,
spent six years changing its leading line of popcorn, company
scientists said on Friday, a day after the FDA made its
proposal, which the government said would save 7,000 lives a
year.
The Popcorn Board, an industry trade group, said Americans
munch 16 billion quarts of popped popcorn a year, and more than
two-thirds of that is eaten in the home. $985.7 million worth of
unpopped kernels were sold in 2010, down 2.2 percent from five
years earlier. Popcorn also is the source of a substantial
amount of the trans fats consumed by Americans.
Diamond Foods Inc - owner of Pop Secret - and
American Pop Corn Company - owner of Jolly Time - still use the
suspect fat in some products. Diamond Foods fell 4.6 percent
from its open on the news Thursday, but pared losses before
Friday's close. American Pop Corn Company is not publicly
traded.
Redenbacher's ditched the fats in all of their products
starting in 2006, because of the health concerns.
Initial research and development of switching to a trans fat
free oil was four years. It took two years more to change the
entire product line.
"We've mastered it, and I'm not going to tell you how we did
it," laughed Pamela Newell, a senior director of product
development at ConAgra. It took "a lot of money," she added,
since many replacement oil blends limited or reduced the flavor
of the popcorn.
Partially hydrogenated oils, the primary source of the fats
in foods, have long been prized by microwavable popcorn
companies for their high melting point. The fat keeps oil solid
until the package is heated, so unpopped bags don't ooze.
It also provides a taste and texture in the mouth which
isn't easy to replicate, popcorn makers say. But when consumed,
trans fats increase bad cholesterol, a leading cause coronary
artery disease.
Since 2005, trans fat usage has fallen precipitously - the
Grocery Manufacturers Association said manufacturers have
voluntarily lowered the amounts of trans fats in their food
products by more than 73 percent. But further reduction could
prevent 20,000 heart attacks as well as the 7,000 deaths from
heart disease a year, the FDA said.
Sales from ConAgra's consumer food segments rose 8 percent
in fiscal 2013, due in part to Redenbacher's, according to the
company's most recent annual report.
Diamond Foods' Pop Secret still produces a half-dozen
products - including the Movie Theatre Butter and Homestyle
varieties - that carry between 4.5 and 5 grams of the harmful
fat per serving.
The brand, which was purchased from General Mills in 2008,
has been central to the company's 3.3 percent growth in its core
snack sales segment, said Diamond CEO Brian Driscoll during the
most recent quarterly conference call.
Diamond Foods said it was reviewing the FDA plan and
declined to make executives available for interview on Friday.
American Pop Corn Company, which owns the Jolly Time brand
also has trans fats in some of its products.
The company works closely with Boulder Brands Inc's
Smart Balance, an early developer of trans fat-free food
products, including microwavable popcorn.
Smart Balance executive vice president, John Becker, said
that he hadn't talked with the American Pop Corn Company about
the FDA's proposal, and American could not be reached for
comment on Friday.
The ban would follow more limited restrictions across the
country. New York City banned the use of trans fats in
restaurants, including their use for deep-frying foods, and many
restaurants and fast food chains, including McDonald's Corp
, have eliminated their use.