WASHINGTON, Sept 13 A senior House Republican
slammed the Federal Reserve on Thursday for "radical and
unprecedented" policies, marking the latest attack on Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke as the U.S. central bank met to weigh
further action to spur U.S. growth.
Bernanke has become a lightning rod for election-year
Republican complaints that central bank bond purchases have
enabled a massive government expansion by Democratic President
Barack Obama, and have overstepped the Fed's authority.
That criticism will harden if its decision on Thursday is
seen as helping the economy and lowering unemployment - dominant
factors for voters in the race for the White House - thereby
improving Obama's chances of prevailing in the Nov. 6 ballot.
Congressman Scott Garrett, who chairs a powerful House
financial services subcommittee, said the central bank was deep
into "fiscal-type" waters and that future Fed chiefs should be
limited to a single term in office.
Republican White House hopeful Mitt Romney has already said
that if he won the election, he would not reappoint Bernanke
when the chairman's four-year term expires in January, 2014.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee will announce its decision at about 12:30 p.m. (1630
GMT) at the close of the two-day meeting.
Many analysts expect it will announce a third round of
so-called quantitative easing, on top of the $2.3 trillion of
Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds that it has already bought,
and commit to keep interest rates near zero until into 2015.
Garrett's criticism comes after calls for a congressional
audit of monetary policy, viewed by the central bank as a threat
to its independence, amid moves by the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives for wider changes at the Fed.
"The Fed is taking such extreme steps that Congress and the
American people are saying please stop! There are huge potential
risks that are being created by these actions," he said.
Garrett, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Capital
Markets and Government-Sponsored Enterprises, made his remarks
in a speech to be delivered later on Thursday at an American
banker symposium on banking regulation in Arlington, Virginia.
"The Fed and their defenders claim that their independence
is being eroded by others' actions, but I claim the exact
opposite. I believe the Fed's own actions are eroding its
independence," he said in a prepared text of his remarks.