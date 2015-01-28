WASHINGTON Jan 28 Rand Paul, a Republican
Senator from Kentucky and a potential 2016 presidential
candidate, re-introduced a bill on Wednesday that would expose
monetary policy discussions and decisions to a Congressional
audit.
The Fed's monetary policy deliberations are currently exempt
from Government Accountability Office audits, though the Fed
itself is subject to various government reviews.
Paul's move to re-introduce the bill, along with 30
co-sponsors, comes as Republican lawmakers and some Democrats
increase pressure on the U.S. central bank to rein in its
authority and increase transparency, in the wake of the broad
regulatory powers and stimulus measures it adopted after the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
