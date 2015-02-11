WASHINGTON Feb 11 Democrats on the Senate
Banking committee on Wednesday voiced opposition to a bill that
would force the U.S. Federal Reserve to undergo a wider
government audit.
Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the top Democrat on the committee, is
against the bill, his spokeswoman said.
Committee member Jack Reed is also against the bill, the
Rhode Island senator told Reuters. Massachusetts Democrat
Elizabeth Warren is opposed to it as well, her spokeswoman said.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky re-introduced the
audit bill earlier this year and recently organized a rally in
Iowa to whip up public support for the legislation.
A full government audit would result in the Fed's monetary
policy discussions being exposed. Officials at the U.S. central
bank have warned that that could hurt decision-making.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)